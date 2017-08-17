Be vigilant vs terror attacks, Pinoys abroad warned

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) called on Filipinos abroad to be vigilant in the wake of the foiled terrorist attack in Russia and a deadly shooting incident in Burkina Faso.

“We want our kababayans wherever they are abroad to always remain vigilant and to always be prepared because these senseless acts of violence can happen anywhere and when we least expect them,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said.

There are more than 10 millions Filipinos abroad.

The DFA issued the warning following the report of Ambassador Carlos Sorreta of the Philippine Embassy in Moscow that Islamic militants were prevented from carrying out a series of terrorist attacks in the country.

In Ouagadougou, 18 people were killed when Islamic militants opened fire at a restaurant frequented by foreigners. The DFA said it monitored other small-scale attacks that took place in other parts of the world, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, during the past few days.

Citing data from the Global Terrorism Database, the DFA said around 1,102 terror incidents took place worldwide from January to August this year while 1,204 terror attacks were perpetrated during the same period in 2016.