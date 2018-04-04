Vigilante group eyed in Caloocan slays

Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said members of a vigilante group were going around Caloocan City and killing alleged drug suspects.

The police chief said the group, which he did not identify, also acts as gun-for-hire.

De la Rosa lamented that the killings made the group were blamed on policemen.

This was the reason why previous police chiefs of the Caloocan City Police Station were sacked.

“There really is this group that usually kills drug pushers or even people that they just want to kill…I told the new commander [Senior Supt. Restituto Arcangel] to conduct a project in identifying the members of this group,” he said.

“If you don’t take action, the public, especially the media, would think that these deaths were caused, tolerated, or instructed by the police. We also want to arrest these killers for the crimes they have committed,” de la Rosa added.

He directed Arcangel to take action to stop the killings and increase the police visibility in the city.

Arcangel was named Caloocan City police chief after National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Oscar Albayalde relieved Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo for not resolving murder and homicide cases in the city.

Albayalde said Modequillo did not inform him of the murder and homicide cases in the city.

The Caloocan City Police Station has faced a string of controversies, including the killing of two teenagers — Kian de los Santos and Carl Angelo Arnaiz.

In September last year, the NCRPO sacked the entire Caloocan police force because of the numerous unsolved murder and homicide cases and warrantless house raids.