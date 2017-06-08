Village ambulance used in drug trade; 2 nabbed

A driver and his cohort ended up in jail after they were arrested in a buy-bust conducted by Dona Remedios Trinidad (DRT) Police on Wednesday night. The suspects were allegedly using the barangay (village) ambulance of Norzagaray, Bulacan in the sale and transport of illegal drugs. The DRT Police Station commander, Senior Insp. Roldan Manulit, identified the suspects as Ron Joseph Agustin, ambulance driver, and Privado Mangahas, both of Barangay Minuyan, Norzagaray. Manulit said an arrested drug pusher, Mark Anthony de Guzman, revealed he gets his supply from an ambulance driver. Police seized four sachets of shabu weighing 2.4 grams, the buy-bust money and the village ambulance. Meanwhile in San Jose del Monte City, two alleged drug pushers were also arrested in a buy-bust in San Jose Heights, Barangay Muzon on Wednesday night. Supt. Fitz Macariola, city police chief, identified the arrested suspects as Mario Rocha, 40, and Ronaldo Perez.