Village chairman shot in batangas

BATANGAS CITY: Unidentified men onboard a car shot and seriously wounded a barangay (village) chairman sitting inside his parked vehicle in Padre Garcia town Auction Market on Wednesday night. Nelson Lique, 53, chairman of Barangay San Francisco, Lipa Ciy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and now confined at the N.L. Villa Medical Center in Lipa City. Probers said Lique was seated at the driver seat of his Toyota Fortuner at 8:55p.m, when the gunman alighted from a Honda CRV and shot him several times. The victim’s relative said Lique was shot near a sakla (a card game) den in the area, a known lair of drug addicts in the town. Lique is the fourth barangay official victimized by unknown assassins since the implementation of anti-drug operations in this province. Senior Supt. Leopoldo Cabanag, police provincial director, said three of the four victims died during the attacks.

CRISZUS NIÑO V. IBON