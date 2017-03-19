Village chief, 4 others killed in Arayat shooting

ARAYAT, Pampanga: A barangay (village) captain and four others were killed in a clash with police here at dawn on Saturday.

Killed were Melvin Guevarra, village captain of Cupang, Arayat; Aldrin Luriz; Fermin Bato; Jack Pineda; and a John Doe.

According to the police, operatives of the Pampanga Provincial Public Safety Company, Pampanga SWAT team and the Arayat Police Office were serving a search warrant against the suspects when the incident happened around 2 a.m. in Purok 2, Barangay Cupang in this town.

The search warrant was issued by Regional Trial Court Judge Celso Baguio of Gapan City, Nueva Ecija against Guevarra for illegal possession of firearms.

Before the police could serve the warrant, however, the suspects fired at the authorities, wounding Police Officer 3 Raffy Tacdiran of the SWAT team.

This prompted the police to retaliate, resulting in the wounding of the five suspects.

The suspects were brought to Laquios District Hospital here, where they were declared dead.

Tacdiran was also brought to same hospital and was last reported to be out of danger

Police recovered from the scene two M4 Baby Armalites, two caliber 45 pistols, one caliber 38 revolver and assorted ammunition.

FROILAN MAGTOTO