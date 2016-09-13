Village chief, 4 others killed in Pagadian ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A village (barangay) chief and four of her companions were killed in an ambush on Tuesday in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur. Police said Marianita Pitogo of Barangay Lison Valley and her companions, who were not immediately named, were traveling in a jeep when armed men attacked them near the village. Another passenger was also wounded. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the ambush and police were investigating. Mayor Romeo Pulmones said Pitogo borrowed the jeep from the local government to pick up a coffin for a dead girl in the village. The province is a known lair of the communist New People’s Army rebels.