Village chief busted for shabu in La Union

A BARANGAY official in Agoo, La Union was arrested with shabu worth about P47,000 during a recent raid in his house by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives and local police. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the suspect as Maximo Dacanay, 57, chairman of Barangay Santa Rita Sur, Agoo.

Confiscated from Dacanay’s house were five heat-sealed sachets of shabu, weighing about 3.5 grams. A case for violation of Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, is being prepared for filing against Dacanay.