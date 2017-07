A barangay (village) chairman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle early on Monday morning in Barangay San Gabriel, Teresa, Rizal.

Police identified the victim as Alvin Dexter Zapanta, 44.

Zapanta was inspecting a garden project near the village daycare center when attacked at about 6:55 a.m.

He died from several gunshot wounds.

Residents said Zapanta had been promoting disaster preparedness and environment protection in their area.