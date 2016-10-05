Village chief, driver slain in ambush

Camp Miguel Malvar, Batangas City: A barangay (village) chairman and his driver were killed while another companion was seriously wounded in an ambush at Talisay town here on Tuesday. Senior Supt. Leopoldo Cabanag, police provincial director, identified the victims as Reynold Amo, chairman of Barangay 2 Poblacion in Laurel town; and Severino Alday, his driver-bodyguard. Wounded in the ambush was Ace Alcantara and is now confined in a hospital. Association of Barangay Chairmen president Severino Endaya was unharmed. Cabanag said the victims were on board Amo’s vehicle when fired upon by four unidentiied suspects riding in two motorcycles along the highway in Barangay Sampaloc l, Talisay.

ROSELLE AQUINO