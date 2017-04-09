Village chief gunned down in Quezon

SARIAYA, Quezon: The incumbent barangay (village) chairman of Barangay Castañas in this town was gunned down by a lone suspect during a graduation ceremony on Friday.

The victim, Victorio Luna, was attending a moving up exercises at Castañas National High School when the suspect, wearing maong shorts, black t-shirt and sun glasses shot him several times.

The gunman then blended with the shocked crowd after the shooting and fled on board a waiting motorcycle driven by a companion.

Some witnesses clocked the shooting at 12:30 p.m.

Luna, also president of the Association of Barangay Captains, sustained gunshot wounds in the head, causing his death.

Quezon Police provincial director Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento who responded to the crime scene was not discounting politics as one of the motives for killing.

A dragnet operation was ordered to track down the suspects.