Village chief in Tarlac arrested in buy-bust operation

CAMP MACABULOS, Tarlac City: A village chairman here was arrested with illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation in his house on Friday, police said.

Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas, Tarlac police provincial director, identified the suspect as Edison Diaz, 41, and was listed as a high-value target in Barangay Lourdes.

Joint elements of the provincial investigation branch (PIB) and drug enforcement unit led by Supt. Luis Ventura, in coordination with Tarlac City police station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), captured Diaz through a search warrant and recovered a piece of medium-sized chocolate box and two pieces of plastic sachets both containing shabu, and a piece of medium knot-tied transparent plastic containing marijuana.

The search and capture was conducted in the presence of Diaz’s spouse, village officials, members of the media, and representatives from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Diaz was brought to the PIB for further investigation. JERRY M. HERNANDEZ