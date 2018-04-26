Village chief killed in Bulacan

As the countdown to the Barangay (Village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) twin polls goes down to 18 days, a village chief was shot dead on Tuesday in San Rafael town, the first election-related violence reported since the start of the filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC) in Bulacan province.

Meanwhile, a village councilor and seven others were arrested on Wednesday morning for drug use in Meycauayan City, also in the province.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan provincial police director, identified the slain village chief as Rodrigo Rodriguez, now serving his third term as barangay chairman of Mabalasbalas, San Rafael.

Rodriguez was buying something from a store in the village when unidentified and armed motorcycle-riding suspects shot him six times in the body.

Witnesses brought him to the Rugay Hospital in Baliwag where he died while undergoing treatment.

Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, Central Luzon regional police director, appealed to the public to help the police gather information that may lead to the quick solution of the killing.

In Meycauayan, an incumbent barangay councilor and seven others were arrested at a pot session in the city.

Caramat identified the village official as Janet Oñate, who is also running for another term as barangay kagawad (village councilwoman) in Tugatog, Meycauayan City, in the May 14 elections.

Police operatives caught Oñate with seven others holding a pot session in a shanty in Barangay Banga and confiscated from them three plastic sachets of shabu with street value of P1,000 and drug paraphernalia.

“As we are gearing up for the 2018 Barangay and SK Elections, we are very stern in our war on illegal drugs, we are closely monitoring not just our drug target list but even those who are reportedly involved in illegal drug activities even if they are not on the list,” Corpus said.