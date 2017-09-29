Village chief killed in Midsayap ambush

A barangay (village) chairman in Midsayap, North Cotabato was killed while his son was spared in an ambush staged by unidentified gunmen on Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as Mama Taha, chairman of Barangay Tumbras.

Midsayap Police Chief, Supt. Gilbert Tuzon, said Taha was riding a vehicle owned by Barangay Tumbras with his son, a teacher, and were on their way home when attacked by unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle.

Investigation showed that the armed men drove by along Barangay Bual, also in Midsayasap, and fired shots targeting only Mama with a .45-caliber pistol.

The two suspects immediately fled towards a shady part of Midsayap town.

Taha was declared dead-on-arrival at a hospital from four gunshot wounds in the body.

His son, who was not immediately named, was not hurt.

Since March 2016 a total of six ambush incidents have happened in Midsayap killing two including a policeman, and wounding two soldiers, a high school student, a bus driver, a tricycle driver, a three-year-old child, two bystanders, and 16 churchgoers.