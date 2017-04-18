Village chief wounded in Ilocos town shooting

Bangued, Abra: A barangay (village) chairman and his live-in partner are fighting for their lives at a hospital in Ilocos Sur after an assassin backriding a motorcycle fired shots at them along the highway in Barangay Casili, Santo Domingo town. Angelito Torricer of Barangay Poro in Magsingal town and his partner Mary Ann Raquel, 35, were also riding a motorcycle when the gunman fired shots from a caliber 45 pistol, based on the spent shells found in the crime scene. Meanwhile, police are looking at jealousy as possible motive in the killing of a pizza parlor manager at Zone 5, Bantay town on Monday. Keith Doon, 29, Shakey’s store manager, was reportedly shot inside the pizza branch in Bantay by Leo Ubilas, 32, who barged in and shot the victim pointblank. Doon, of Barangay Poblacion, San Vicente town, while wounded tried to run after Ubilas who fled through the kitchen. Police said Doon’s co-workers ganged up on and subdued Ubilas.