Village chiefs told: Account for financial records, assets

Interior Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año has ordered all incumbent punong barangay (village chiefs) to conduct an inventory of village financial records and pieces of property under their custody from the start of their term of office up to the present.

Año issued the directive to ensure smooth transition from outgoing officials to newly elected or reelected ones on June 30.

Under the order, a Barangay Inventory Team (BIT) shall be created in each village to be headed by the punong barangay.

Its members shall include at least two kagawad (councilmen), a secretary, a treasurer, a bookkeeper or city or municipal representative and at least two civil society organization representatives, preferably from a faith-based organization or members of the Barangay Development Council.

Part of the functions of the BIT is to ensure completeness of all barangay property, financial records and documents (BPFRDs).

The BPFRDs include legislative and administrative records, transcript or minutes of meetings, list and status of complaints filed before the lupong tagapamayapa (mediation board), updated registry of village inhabitants, list or inventory of current local or international development assisted projects and all other documents containing village transactions.

The BIT shall also see to it that all pieces of property of the barangay, supplies and finances that are entrusted to concerned officials are properly accounted for and turned over accordingly.

To ensure compliance with the order, Año enjoined all city and municipal mayors in the country to create, through an Executive Order, a city or municipal audit and transition team for villages not later than February 28.