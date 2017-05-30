Village councilman, 2 others nabbed for guns, ammo

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union: A barangay (village) councilman, Giovanni Sarmiento, 36, of Barangay Castro, Sudipen and two others were arrested for possession of firearms in separate operations against unlicensed guns here on Monday. Chief Insp. Silverio Ordinado Jr., La Union police information officer, said operatives seized a homemade caliber 45 pistol, one empty magazine and several 9mm live ammunition from Sarmiento’s house. Also arrested were Marcus Corpuz, 60, a businessman of Barangay Paringao, Bauang; and Jestoni Madriaga, 32, a tattoo artist of Barangay Poro, San Fernando City. Corpuz was found with a shotgun, caliber 45 pistol, assorted ammunition and magazines while Madriaga had in his possession three live bullets and caliber 38 revolver which are all unlicensed.