A barangay kagawad (village councilman) was arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and local police during a buy-bust in Barangay Panikihan, Pola, Oriental Mindoro recently. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the suspect as Christian Umbao, 37, of Zone II, Barangay Panikihan who was caught with two plastic sachets of shabu worth P500.