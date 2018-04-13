Village councilor shot dead, businessman hurt in Cebu

AN unidentified assailant shot dead a village councilor and his friend in a parking area of a fast food chain in Cebu City, Cebu early dawn on Friday.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) homicide investigators identified the fatality as Neil Abella, 46, an incumbent village councilor of Barangay San Isidro in San Fernando town, south Cebu. Enricclint Alesna, 41, a businessman of Carcar City, south Cebu, was wounded in the attack at Barangay Capitol Site.

Senior Police Officer 3 Rommel Bancog of the CCPO homicide section said that Abella and Alesna ate snacks in a fast food chain along General Maxilom Avenue and went to the parking area a few steps away.

Bancog said that when Abella and Alesna boarded the yellow Honda Fit car (KFG 179) and started its engine at about 1:05 a.m., the lone gunman arrived and fired several shots at the driver at close range.

Abella sustained gunshot wounds on his face, head and nape and died on the spot. Alesna, who was seated on the front seat sustained a gunshot wound on his right forearm and was brought to a Cebu City Hospital.

Bancog said the assailant walked towards a get-away motorcycle parked about 20 meters away from the fast food chain’s parking area and fled.

Bancog said that Abella was the target of the gunman. “It was possible that the gunman waited for them (Abella and Alesna),” Bancog said.

Bancog told The Manila Times that police received information that Abella was involved in illegal drugs with Cebu’s second most wanted drug suspect, Franz Sabalones. “It (information) is subject for confirmation,” Bancog said.

Police recovered three fire cartridges of an apparent .45 caliber and two slugs from the scene.

Bancog said investigation was still ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack. RHEA RUTH ROSELL