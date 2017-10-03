Village official gunned down in Malabon

A barangay kagawad (village councilman) was gunned down by an unidentified assailant Monday night in Malabon City.

Advertisements

The victim, Alexander Quintos, 55, died while being treated at the Manila Central University (MCU) hospital. One of his drinking buddies, Edgar Angeles, was hit by a stray bullet.

Senior Insp. Christopher Millares said the incident happened at around 10 p.m. in front of the house of Angeles. Quintos and his friends were drinking inside Angeles’ house but the councilman went out to relieve himself.

Minutes later, a burst of gunfire was heard, prompting Angeles to rush out but he too was hit by the hail of bullets.c

Investigators have yet to determine the motive or the identity of the gunman.

Police said the victim, who heads the barangay health committee, used to appeal to the police for the release of his constituents who were arrested for minor offenses or violation of city ordinance.