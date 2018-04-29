Village officials identified on ‘drug list’ should be charged, says Rep. Barbers

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) should file cases against village officials involved in the drug trade instead of just naming them, a congressional leader said Sunday.

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers of Surigao del Norte, Chairman of the Committee on Dangerous Drugs of the House of Representatives, issued the statement a day before the PDEA releases its list of “narcopoliticians,” which President Rodrigo Duterte has approved.

“I believe they will not drop names without sufficient evidence good enough for filing a case. Otherwise, that announcement will violate the constitutional right of our officials,” Barbers said in a radio interview over dzBB.

“If there is someone to be named, then by all means, go ahead. But the next step should be the filing of appropriate charges,” Barbers said.

The barangay or village polls is on May 14.

Congress postponed the village polls in 2016 and 2017 on the request of President Duterte who wanted more time to get rid of drug suspects in the barangay (village) level.

The Human Rights Watch warned that naming the “narcopoliticians” would unjustly put people at risk of being murdered without facing charges or trial.

“The Duterte administration will be putting hundreds of people in danger if it released the names of barangay (village) officials it accuses of involvement in the illegal drugs trade. This virtual hit list, like the “terror list” of hundreds of activists and alleged insurgents compiled recently by the Department of Justice, violates due process and is an affront to the rule of law,” the rights group said in a statement.

The Duterte administration’s centerpiece program is its anti-drug campaign, but its war on drugs has left about 13,000 people dead without charges or trial based on the tally of human rights organizations in the Philippines and abroad. LLANESCA T. PANTI