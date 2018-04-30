Village officials in Bicol, two other regions top anti-drug agency’s list

ABOUT 207 barangay officials nationwide have been linked to illegal drugs based on a list the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) released on Monday ahead of the village and youth council elections this May.

In a press briefing, PDEA Director Aaron Aquino said the list containing the names of 90 village captains and 117 councilors was released with the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Of the total, 70 were identified as coming from Bicol, followed by Caraga with 34 and the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) with 13.

Aquino said aside from PDEA, the Philippine National Police (PNP), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) also validated the list.

PDEA announced that it would release the list last week but deferred it as it sought guidance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which supervises the PNP and its attached units. ROY NARRA