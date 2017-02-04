Village police busted in Tacloban

A barangay tanod (village policeman) was caught selling five sachets of shabu during a buy-bust operation conducted recently in Tacloban City. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the suspect as Conrado Gaspay, alias Betchoy, of P. Burgos Street, Barangay 21, Tacloban City. Lapena said agents of PDEA Regional Office 8 under Director Edgar Jubay arrested Gaspay in an operation conducted in his area and now detained at PDEA jail facility.