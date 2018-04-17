Village poll bet nabbed for guns, ammo

URDANETA CITY, Pangasinan: A candidate for barangay (village) chairman was arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after the team conducted Oplan: Galugad in his house at dawn on Tuesday.

Chief Inspector Guardaya, CIDG provincial director, said former barangay chairman Jaime Aboc, 66, a resident of Baranagay Palina West in this city, was apprehended after they recovered an M16 Armalite rifle with bullets and a cal. 38 revolver when they searched his house.

Aboc also surrendered a cal. 45 pistol with an expired license.

He failed to show documents that would allow him to keep the firearms in his house.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government dismissed Aboc after Jesus Pascua, his rival in the 2013 elections, won an election protest that he filed in December.

According to a report, Aboc used the firearms in threatening to kill and intimidate his political opponents, prompting the Pangasinan CIDG to secure a search warrant from the court.

Aboc and his team with seven candidates for councilmen were scheduled to file their certificates of candidacy (CoC) on Tuesday but this was postponed as a result of his arrest.

One of his sons told reporters that his father would file his CoC on Thursday after he is released on bail.

A complainant identified only as Tomas, a former barangay councilman, told police that Aboc is also maintaining armed groups some of whose members have been dismissed and retired soldiers as well as members of the Philippine National Police who are now roaming their village and campaigning for him.

Tomas and other residents said Aboc was a former member and survivor of the defunct Baun Gang, which was the subject of a film that featured the late actor Rudy Fernandez.

Residents of Palina West said this is the first time that Aboc was arrested and his supposedly powerful connections were not around to rescue him.

The CIDG operatives are conducting further investigation of the alleged involvement of Aboc’s group in cases of murder, robbery, car theft and gun-for- hire activities.