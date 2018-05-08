Village, SK candidates use funny names to get votes

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: This is election time in the Philippines, also fiesta time in the heat of summer. Candidates are all over town, pitching for votes from young and old a week before the twin Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) or youth council polls on May 14.

Various campaign paraphernalia, hilarious gimmicks, among others to be noticed. Name it, they’ve done it BUT bets in Cabanatuan City have upped the ante with the monickers they’ve registered in their certificates of candidacy.

Candidates going by names like “Panget,” “Pugo,” “Boy Tigas,” “ Boy Panot” or “Sunog” greet people in the streets. Then there are some with the candidate’s mug smug beside a bottle of a popular beer brand.

A closer look at Fidel Vicencio, running for kagawad (councilman) in Barangay Calipahan, Talavera town would not confirm his ugly looks. He merely wants to remind voters that as a child he was affectionately called “panget” or ugly.

Both Efren Olar, alias “Boy Bigas,” a rice trader of Baragay Valle and Erwin Chioco of Barangay La Torre alias “Boy Tigas” (tigas -saing ng bigas ng kanyang asawa or the one who cooks for his wife) are aspiring to be elected barangay chairman of Talavera.

Joselito Caseres alias “Pugo,” who is vying for a councilman’s post in another Talavera village, is selling boiled quail eggs, hence neighbors called him what else — “Pugo.”

Rey dela Cruz was a firefighter, hence he goes by “Sunog” or fire. Whenever there was a fire, De La Cruz was there.

“Queen of the masses,” a village muse was a title holder in a beauty contest. Running for a slot in SK, she has been strutting around town in skimpy shorts and handing out campaign leaflets with sexy photos while boys walked around, a look-alike of local celebrity (James Reid) in sleeveless t-shirts, obviously to display abs and biceps. The neighborhood youth voters would ask to take a selfie with them or trade FB, Twitter accounts and cellphone numbers.

Crizza Tumangan aspiring SK councilman in Barangay Bitas in this city said these bets think these are winning strategies.

They parade around the village in mini trucks, their supporters handing out full-color campaign posters with catchy taglines such as “SK pagbabago ng Barangay, Now na” followed by a pink modified tricycle carrying an improvised sound system blaring out unintelligible sound bytes.

Abraham Pascua, former provincial director of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said name recall, they believe it will make them win because an easy-to-recall name is as effective in selling a product selling as well as effective technique to promote a candidate.

Psychologist Christine Ciriaco said name recall, an identity retrieval process, helps voters recognize the candidate, helping them reach a decision. “Some candidates who use aliases have more advantage over their opponents because of popularity and if they belong to a prominent clan in the village.”

Older voters prefer candidates who look serious and responsible and are known for their integrity, she added.

Many believe, however, that some candidates who are unemployed are not serious about serving their constituents but only after the honoraria they will get.

The honoraria of barangay officials and youth council members depend on the income of the local government, said DILG Cabanatuan chief Rolando Ocampo.

He said, their honoraria come from 55 percent of the proceeds of the real property tax and other income of the town or city. They also receive Christmas bonus, free hospitalization and medical care for the family, and a scholarship grant. The rest of the local government unit’s income or 45 percent goes to social services.

In Cabanatuan, a village chairman receives P10,000 monthly allowance while a councilman gets P8,500.

After the nine-day of campaign period from May 4-12, all candidates are required to submit or file their Statements of Election Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) with the Comelec, copy furnished to the DILG provincial office in Nueva Ecija, Ocampo added.