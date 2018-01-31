Village watchmen ‘can’t carry’ firearms

Barangay tanod (village watchmen) should remain unarmed while performing their duties, according to Eduardo Año, officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Año on Tuesday said the law does not allow the watchmen to carry weapons even for peace and security purposes.

Under Repulic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2012, police auxiliary units members like barangay tanod are prohibited from carrying firearms.

The village watchmen were previously allowed to be equipped with firearms under Circular No. 2008-013 of the National Police Commission.

“Bagaman mahalaga ang papel ng mga tanod sa pagtulong sa pagbabantay at pagpapanatili ng kaayusan at seguridad sa mga komunidad… hindi sila otorisadong magdala at gumamit ng baril kahit pa ang armas ay personal nilang kagamitan at kahit pa mayroon silang permit to carry outside their residence [Although they play an important role in helping maintain peace and order in the communities… they are not authorized to carry and use firearms even if they personally own them and even if they have a permit to carry them outside their residence],” Año said in a statement.

“Ang mga tanod ay hindi po permanenteng mga manggagawa ng gobyerno kaya hindi sila maaaring gumamit ng armas maging iyong mga nakarehistrong baril ng LGU [Village watchmen are not permanent government workers and they cannot use firearms, even those registered with local government units],” he added.

Barangay tanod are only allowed to carry nightstick with teargas with belt and holster, handcuffs with holster,

whistle flashlight, raincoat, rainboots, small notebooks and ballpens, first aid kits and other non-lethal gadgets, Ano said.

Barangay captains, on the other hand, are allowed to carry firearms within their territorial jurisdiction under Section 389 (c) of the Local Government Code as part of their peace and order duties.

Philippine National Police chief Ronald de La Rosa previously ordered a crackdown on armed village watchmen.

The order came after the December 28, 2017 shooting in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City in which two barangay tanod fired at a vehicle carrying what they thought were assailants on the run.

Two persons were killed and two others injured in the incident.

Ernesto Fajardo, the shooter, has surrendered to authorities.

The other watchman, Gilberto Gulpo, is still at large.

Both of them, together with 10 police officers involved in the shooting, are facing homicide charges.