Village, youth bets URGED ON clean-up mode

A WASTE pollution group challenged candidates—win or lose—to dedicate May 15 for post-election ecological cleanup and recycling activities to clear their respective communities of campaign posters as soon as the vote counting is over. Daniel Alejandre, Ecowaste Coalition Zero Waste campaigner, said that as the campaign period for the May 14 Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan polls comes to a halt this Sunday, all candidates should now switch to a clean-up mode. He said voluntary removal of remnants of the campaign frenzy is a nice way of expressing magnanimity in victory, as well as graciousness in defeat. The group said discarded campaign materials should be segregated to facilitate their proper recycling or disposal. They also warned against the open burning of campaign materials, particularly those made out of chlorinated compounds such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic tarpaulins.