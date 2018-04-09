Village, youth poll bets reminded to comply with schedules on filing of certificates of candidacy

WITH little over a month before the synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded potential candidates to strictly comply with the schedules on the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) and other related activities.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said on Monday that the filing of COCs would only be for a week, starting on April 14, exactly a month before the actual elections, and would end on April 20.

Qualified to vote for the SK polls are duly registered Filipino citizens who are at least 15 but not more than 30 years of age as of the day of the election; a resident in the barangay for at least six months on election day; and not otherwise disqualified by law.

Jimenez pointed out, however, that only qualified voters between 18 and 24 years old would be allowed to vote in the SK polls.

For the barangay elections, one should be at least 18 years of age on or before the day of elections; must be a resident of the Philippines for at least one year and living in the barangay where he/she intends to vote, for at least six months immediately preceding barangay elections, and not otherwise disqualified by law.

A voter may vote two times if he or she is qualified to vote in the SK and barangay elections.

Likewise, Jimenez also reminded candidates for the village and youth polls that they would need to declare under oath that they were not related within the second degree by affinity or consanguinity to any incumbent, elected national or local officials as provided for under Republic At (RA) 10742 or the SK Reform Act of 2015.

RA 10742 states that candidates should not be related within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity to any incumbent, elected national official or to any incumbent regional, provincial, city, municipal or barangay official in the locality where they are running.

Jimenez also disclosed that mock elections would be conducted at the Rosauro Almario Elementary Schol in Tondo, Manila on April 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to test the readiness of the members of the Electoral Boards and the Barangay Boards of Canvassers in the performance of their respective duties, to enable the Comelec to identify the potential problems and provide resolutions to such, and to familiarize voters on what to expect on Election Day.

Comelec Resolution 10246 also fixed the nine-day campaign period from May 4 to May 12, prohibiting any donation or gift in cash or in kind, as well as appointing or using special policemen or confidential agents; construction or maintenance of barangay funded roads and bridges; appointment or hiring of new employees, creation of new position, promotion, giving of salary increases, remuneration or privileges, etc.

Campaigning is prohibited on the eve of Election Day, May 13.

The election period is set from April 14 to May 21, during which the Comelec prohibits the alteration of precincts or establishment of new precincts; carrying of firearms or other deadly weapons; use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates; transfer of officers and employees in the civil service; and suspension of any elective local officer.

On Election Day, casting of votes in polling precincts will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL