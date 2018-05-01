Villages in 4 Negros Occidental towns in PNP election watchlist

BACOLOD CITY: The Philippine National Police (PNP) included several hinterland barangay (villages) in four towns in Negros Occidental in its Election Watch List Areas (EWAS) for the May 14 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Senior Supt. Rodolfo Castil, police, provincial director, said these mountain villages are in the towns of Moises Padilla, Don Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava and Toboso.

“They are identified under EWAS because of the sightings of suspected rebels belonging to the New People’s Army and other armed groups,” he said.

Castil cited the shooting incidents on April 9 in the village bordering Moises Padilla and Isabela town where unidentified assailants shot and killed Jose Joerito Amable, a retired soldier and member of the Civil Security Group of Mayor Magdaleno Peña of Moises Padilla. Also, the killing of Alejandro Borres, 70, a retired policeman also of Moises Padilla and Federico Bitgue III, 29, of Isabela, who was attending a wake when slain.

Several armed groups have also been sighted in the mountain areas of Toboso and Calatrava.

“We have already started re-aligning their forces for election-related purposes, to ensure a peaceful and orderly

election on May 14,” he said, adding that he foresees the possibility of possible trouble arising in those areas during the polls.

He added that they are also coordinating with the 303rd Infantry Brigade to secure the hinterland areas of Negros Occidental.

Troops from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6 are also augmenting the Negros Occidental PNP in securing the province on May 14.

Ninety-three of the 601 barangay in Negros Occidental, excluding Bacolod City, have been reported by the military to be either infiltrated or under the influence of the Communist Party of the Philippines–NPA.

Provincial election supervisor Jessie Suarez, said the PNP’s recommendation will be discussed during the Provincial Joint Security Control Center meeting on May 2.

He said his office has been tasked to decide on the PNP’s recommendations as far as the EWAS is concerned.