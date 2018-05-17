Villamor backs PH Masters staging

The Villamor Golf Club has re-affirmed its commitment and support to the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters following its successful revival last year, guaranteeing its staging up to next season with an eye of making VGC a top golfing destination.

“It’s all systems go. We’ll be hosting the PH Masters in 2018 and 2019,” said Lt. Gen. Lt. Gen. Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr., Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force. “That’s our commitment. The PAF acknowledges that Villamor is th e Masters original home and we are happy to be part of this international event.”

Clyde Mondilla edged Tony Lascuña, Jhonnel Ababa and American Nicolas Paez to win the Masters’ revival on a six-under 282 aggregate with organizers expecting a fiercer, tougher battle for top honors in the rich event firing off May 23.

PGT general manager Colo Ventosa said some of the foreign players who competed last year will be back in the four-day championship over a relatively flat but challenging layout noted for its length, tight tree-lined fairways and roughs that will surely provide problems even for best of the best.

“We’ll have some of the international players who joined last year in the field again,” said Ventosa, who recently met with Kintanar and Villamor GM Guillermo Molina Jr. to finalize plans and ensure the smooth staging of the blue-ribbon event sponsored by ICTSI.

Though there would be no major changes this year as far as the course preparations are concerned, it will undergo a significant facelift next year.

“The playing condition would be probably the same as last year. It will be as tough, as usual, as Villamor has never been regarded as an easy one,” said Molina, adding that the roughs were grown to at least three inches to make it at par with international standards.

“The important thing is to keep the ball in play, always,” he added.

Kintanar, however, said the course will undergo changes in 2019, specifically in the first two holes with par-4 No. 1 to be transformed to a par-5 and the par-5 No. 2 to be shortened to a par-4 but will become an island green. Erwin Austria is helping them out with the new design.

“Looking at the blueprint, it sure appears positive. It should be exciting to see how our pros will adapt to these changes – two tough holes to open the round,” Kintanar said.

Also up for makeover is the clubhouse, which will be renovated and upgraded with additional facilities such as restaurants and retail shops to be put in place.

“What we envision is to make Villamor a one-stop shop, where golf is not the only main activity. Hopefully, we can fasttrack these plans,” said Kintanar. “We are doing this to make Villamor a first class golf destination that we could showcase, especially to the foreigners who will compete in the PH Masters.”