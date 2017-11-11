Villamor finishes strong, bags WGAP Cup

Villamor pulled off two late victories in the Greensome format for Classes A and C and came away with three points as it crowned itself the new WGAP Cup champion at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Tagaytay recently.

Harmie Constantino and Bernadette Zamora routed Forest Hills’ Jonah Ilagan and Evelyn Alcantara, 5&3, then Jeun Hae Baek and Grace Banas edged Tagaytay Highlands’ Becky Albert and Cathy Borja, 1-up, to deliver the title-clinching points for the Pasay City-based squad.

Villamor took control of the first two legs of the three-stage championship at Riviera and Summit Point courses with 5.5 points but needed a late burst from the Constantino-Zamora and Baek-Banas pairs to secure the victory at 8.5 points, two points over Forest Hills.

Earlier, Shiela Ward and MJ Hernandez nipped Sta. Elena’s Therese Dabao and Gia Suarez, 2-up, for Villamor’s first point in the final leg of the event sponsored by Champion Infinity and organized by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, WGAP and Champion Infinity gear up for the 56th Philippine Ladies Amateur Open on Jan. 10-12, 2018 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite. For details, email maisa_catindig@yahoo.com or secretariat@wgap-golf.com or visit www.wgap-golf.com.

Forest Hills banked on victories by the Grace Cho-Imelda Yu and Grace Atienza-Sohan Uy tandems over Alabang’s Lan Fen Hsieh-Shirley Plaza, 2-up, and Sta. Elena’s Rio Co-Tetchie Leonio, 2&1, to claim runner-up honors with 6.5 points as last year’s winner Tagaytay Highlands reeled from the loss of Albert and Borja in the final match and settled for third.

The Highlanders actually made one big charge and racked up three victories behind the Sophia Blanco-Dionne Cu, Rosalie Heo-Jessalyn Tan, and Sandy Romualdez-Mayenne Varua pairs but lost their momentum in the final duel and wound up with six points.

Sta. Elena and Alabang won one match each through Mina Attwood-Marilen Bantug and Christine Naidoo-Lolit Arguelles tandems, respectively, and wound up with five and four points for fourth and fifth places in the event which featured the top five teams in the recent WGAP Circuit.

Villamor’s victory also came on the heels of its strong runner-up finish in the WGAP Circuit ruled by Tagaytay Highlands with the former leaning on its Classes A and B players in the first leg of the WGAP Cup and on its Classes B and C mainstays in the second leg to take command.