Villamor guns for WGAP title anew

The Villamor ladies aim to continue their winning ways as they pressed their bid for the overall title in the final leg of the Women’s Golfers Association of the Philippines (WGAP) Circuit today at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Currently at second spot with 27 points aggregate, the Villamor team copped a pair of victories during the penultimate leg as it finished 142 in Class A and 152 in Class B last month at Canlubang Golf North course.

Lala Barro shot 38 Stableford points, Kristine Torralba added 36 points and Ester Fasol and Harmie Constantino each fired 34 points for Villamor’s 142 total over Alabang, which drew 136 total score through the efforts of Jonah Magcalayo (37 points), Rita Hora (36), Azalea Heredia (34) and Marilyn Reyes (29).

Leader Tagaytay struggled for just two points with 28 total aggregate with Forest Hills at distant third with 20 points.

Sta. Elena and Alabang came in fourth and fifth with14 and 13 points aggregate, respectively, in the eight-leg tournament organized by WGAP.

Marie Guerrero, meanwhile, fired 41 points while Ting Yupangco and Mary Ann Reyes each shot 38 points. Marthy Fernando chipped in 35 points as Villamor assembled a 152 in a thrilling duel against Tagaytay, 151, in Class B.

In Class C, Aguinaldo ladies halted Villamor’s possible sweep by taking the crown with 162 total.

Individual winners of their respective classes were Carina Ricamonte of Sta. Elena (A), Myra Caparros of Wack Wack (B), and Lea Suarez of Aguinaldo (C).

The tournament is exclusive to WGAP members with Class A, B, C categories, which follows a Stableford scoring system.

WGAP aims to promote women’s golf and the development of Filipina golfers in the country.