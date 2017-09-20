Villamor steps up WGAP drive, tops Cangolf leg

Villamor pressed its bid for the overall WGAP Circuit crown as it hacked out a pair of victories in contrasting fashions in the penultimate leg at the North course of Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Laguna recently.

The Villamor ladies dominated Class A with a 142 for a six-point romp over Alabang (136) then their Class B squad nipped Tagaytay in a thrilling duel, 152-151, to collect six points and pool a 27-point aggregate after seven legs of the annual circuit organized by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Tagaytay struggled for just two points and barely hung on to the lead with 28 points heading to the final stop at Sta. Elena on Oct. 9 with Forest Hills a distant third with 20 points and Sta. Elena and Alabang hiking their outputs to 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Villamor could’ve actually tied Tagaytay but lost to Sta. Elena in the countback in their spirited battle for third in Class C.

Lala Barro shot 38 Stableford points, Kristine Torralba added 36 points and Ester Fasol and Harmie Constantino each fired 34 points for Villamor’s 142 total in Class A. Alabang drew 37 points from Jonah Magcalayo while Rita Hora, Azalea Heredia and Marilyn Reyes added 36, 34 and 29 points, respectively for Alabang’s 136 output.

Sta. Elena, led by individual winner Carina Ricamonte’s 38 points, placed third with a 135, edging Tagaytay (135) in the countback while Canlubang placed fifth with a 132 followed by Forest Hills (130), Eagle Ridge (127), respectively.

Marie Guerrero, meanwhile, sizzled for 41 points while Ting Yupangco and Mary Ann Reyes each shot 38 points and Marthy Fernando chipped in 35 points as Villamor assembled a 152 and foiled Tagaytay, which had a 151, for Class B honors.

Wack Wack’s Myra Caparros fired 41 points and took the Class B individual plum.

Camp Aguinaldo placed third with a 141 while Forest Hills struggled with a 139 for fourth followed by Sta. Elena (137), Canlubang (133) and Alabang (114), respectively.

Aguinaldo broke Villamor’s domination by winning the Class C diadem on an impressive 162 total as Robie Ramirez exploded for 43 points, Caroline Cheng backed her up with 42 points and Gina Flores and Hazel Soriago added 40 and 37 points, respectively.

The Aguinaldo ladies won by five over Canlubang, which pooled a 157 led by individual winner Lea Suarez’s 44 points, while Sta. Elena made a 145 and turned back Villamor in the countback. Tagaytay wound up fifth with a 134 followed by Forest Hills (132), Alabang (126) and Orchard (119).