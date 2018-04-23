Villamor tops WGAP opener at home

Villamor flashed superb form at home, topping two divisions while placing third in the other to wrest control of the field at the start of the 2018 WGAP Circuit at the Villamor Golf Club recently.

Ester Fasol fired 43 Stableford points while Laia Barro, Jill Raymundo and Harmie Constantino backed her up with 39, 35 and 33 points, respectively, as Villamor pooled a 150 and beat Sta. Elena by 11 points in the premier Class A side of the three-division circuit organized and conducted by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

The hosts used their local knowledge of the tree-lined layout to the hilt as they likewise ruled Class B although they needed to hang tough to edge their Alabang rivals by one, 136-135, behind Marthy Fernando (37), Gloria de Villa (35), Bernadette Zamora (34) and Mary Ann Reyes (30).

Alabang foiled Villamor’s sweep bid as it snared the Class C plum in thrilling fashion, assembling a 145 and nipping Tagaytay Highlands in the countback (lower handicap).

Villamor actually picked up where it left off after winning the WGAP Cup late last year when it failed to score a sweep after falling short by one to Tagaytay in the fierce battle for the WGAP Circuit diadem.

Tagaytay’s Gilda Medestomas (38-Class A), and Wack Wack’s Alice Crisologo (41-Class B) and Hannah See (39-Class C) shared the individual honors in the opener of the eight-leg circuit featuring the leading golfing ladies of the country’s top clubs.

Sta. Elena, led by Carina Ricamonte’s 37 points, placed second in Class A with a 139 while Forest Hills scored a 137 for third followed by Tagaytay (130), Alabang (129), Canlubang (126) and Orchard (122).

Camp Aguinaldo, meanwhile, came in with just four players ­– Janeth Agripa and Kathy Uy, who shot identical 38s, Lhea Madriago (31) and Grace Moline (25) in Class B but still came through with a 132 to snatch third place followed by Tagaytay (128), Canlubang (124) and Forest Hills (123).

Alabang, on the other hand, leaned on Jennilyn Floro’s 43 points, Dell Van der Valk’s 40, Anna Lacson-Haurie’s 32 and Bernadette Gundry’s 30 in Class C to foil Tagaytay, which drew a pair of 38s from Betsy Tuason and Maria Luisa Jayme, a 35 from Faye Celones and a 34 from Mayenne Varua, in the countback.

Villamor placed third with a 142 followed by Canlubang, which edged Forest Hills in the countback at 140, Aguinaldo (132) and Sta. Elena (128).