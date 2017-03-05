Villanueva working on defense vs Tete

Arthur Villanueva will be relying on defense when he fights South African knockout artist Zolani Tete on April 8 in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title eliminator match at the Manchester Arena in England.

Villanueva’s trainer Edito Villamor said the former world title challenger Villanueva (30-1 win-loss record with 16 knockouts) is working on his strength and conditioning program to have more endurance for the upcoming fight.

But the main focus now of the 28-year-old fighter from Bago City, Negros Occidental is his defense since his South African foe is known for being a solid knockout puncher who recorded 20 knockout wins in 24 victories against three losses.

“Arthur is doing pretty well on training but we’re concentrating more on defensive strategies because Tete is a solid knockout puncher. We have to exert all efforts to develop or improve his counter punching,” Villamor told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

“His condition also looks very good as of the moment and we’re confident he’ll be at his peak during the fight night,” he added.

Tete is coming from an impressive eight-fight win streak, six by knockouts, since winning over Filipino Eduard Penerio via knockout last March 23, 2013. The 28-year-old Tete was a former International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion.

JOSEF T. RAMOS