Villar eyes changes to waste management law

SEN. Cynthia Villar intends to amend the 17-year-old Republic Act 9003 that will make producers of consumer items that utilize plastics to be “more accountable” if they violate waste management laws.

Advertisements

She raised the need to amend the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 following a study conducted by the University of Georgia ranking the Philippines as the “third largest” producer of plastic wastes.

Among 192 countries surveyed, the study also showed that China and Indonesia as top plastic waste producers.

“We would like to pattern the amendment in our law after the so-called Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) concept practiced by European countries that mandates manufacturers to recover plastic wastes through buy-back or recycling program,” she said.

Villar, head of the Senate Committee on the Environment and Natural Resources, has asked private companies to get more involved in solving the worsening plastic wastes problem in the country.

“In fact, in our coastal cleanups, we collect truckloads of non-biodegradable wastes, mostly plastic wrappers, containers or sachets of shampoo, soaps and other personal care and food products,” she said.

The senator said plastic products have been killing animals.

“There have been increasing reports and incidents whale sharks, turtles and other animals that get entangled in or ingest plastic wastes,” Villar said.

She lauded the organizers of the 12th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP12) held in Manila last week which saw the biggest number of participants of over 1,000 from 126 countries and the biggest number of proposals accepted.

She welcomed the agreements forged among various countries during the week-long conference, including actions to reduce “marine debris” such as plastics, microplastics and fishing gears.

The CMS-COP12 also accorded greater protection for the endangered whale shark or butanding along with 34 other species.

It identified the Philippine government as one of the five new Migratory Species Champion for its effort to protect the whale shark.