Villar Group eyes foray into telco, gaming, infra

THE Villar Group is planning to enter the telecommunications, gaming, and infrastructure sectors to take advantage of the robust economy and increased purchasing power of consumers.

This was confirmed by Vista Land and Lifescapes, Inc. President Paolo Villar during a chat with reporters last

week, saying the group would like to leverage on the country’s economic growth.

However, he added that operating businesses in these sectors will not be handled by Vista Land itself.

“Not Vista Land. But the family—yes. Definitely our family is looking seriously at gaming,” Villar said.

On the gaming front, the group is planning to transform a 1,000 hectare property in Dasmarinas, Cavite into a high-end integrated casino resort to cash in on the booming casino industry. The proposed casino project is expected to be completed in 2020.

“For responsible gaming, there’s a market for that and the Villars have real estate assets. It’s good for the country. It’s a solid business,” he said.

“Like gaming, we’re looking seriously into telco. I can’t disclose anything right now but we’re obviously looking at partners to do certain things, but we want to be [a telco player]. The family is looking seriously at getting involved in telco,” he noted.

The group is open to tapping foreign partners who want to invest in the Philippine telco industry.

In the infrastructure segment, the group may submit unsolicited proposals on possible airport projects, Villar said.

“That’s (airports) possible. But not toll roads. Not toll bridges. That’s off,” he said.

“We’re going to put money where our mouth is.“