Villar, Legarda seek end to plastic pollution

SENATORS Cynthia Villar and Loren Legarda on Saturday joined calls to end plastic pollution which threaten the country’s wildlife and marine resources.

The call to end plastic pollution is the theme for today’s Earth Day celebration.

Villar, head of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, deplored the effects of plastic waste leakages to the environment and human health.

“The government needs to take bolder measures to control the entry of plastic wastes into our waters, which are destroying our marine natural resources and the habitats of resident and migratory wild birds,” she said.

She noted that the Philippines ranked third next to China and Indonesia in terms of estimated volume of mismanaged plastic wastes produced by the population that could potentially enter the seas and oceans.

According to the Ocean Conservancy, the Philippines is one of the top sources of plastic trash dumped into the sea with 2.7 million metric tons of plastic waste and 500,000 metric tons of plastic waste leakage per year.

“Plastics are ubiquitous components of the world’s consumer culture,” said Legarda, chairman of the Senate Committee on Climate Change.

“They symbolize the throwaway culture that we have developed,” she added. Legarda filed Senate Bill 430 which aims to regulate the production, importation, sale and use of plastic bags.

The senator noted that in February, a male sperm whale was found dead off the coast of Spain. It died from gastric shock after ingesting 64 pounds of plastic.

Villar sought to reduce, if not totally stop, plastic use as an initial solution to end plastic waste pollution especially in urban areas where plastic products are regularly used as packaging materials.

“The use of plastic products over the years has taken its grim toll on our natural resources,” Villar said. “Our marine waters are choking from plastic wastes that have been dumped into our waters.”

Villar lamented that the campaign against plastic consumption has been “moving slowly because both manufacturers and users continue to be unmindful of the environmental, climate and health impacts of plastic use.”

She expressed hope that government and environmental groups would sustain their ongoing campaigns to stop plastic waste leakages.