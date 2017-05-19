Villar, Pacquiao Senate’s richest; Trillanes poorest

SENATOR Cynthia Villar is still the richest member of the Senate but she is not the only billionaire in the chamber.

For five consecutive years, Villar was the wealthiest senator in the country. In her 2016 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), she declared a net worth of P3,606,034,556 higher than her P3.5 billion net worth in 2015. She has zero liabilities.

Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao is the other billionaire and the second richest member of the Senate with a net worth of P3,072,315,030 and liabilities amounting to P350,595,647.

Far third was Senate President pro tempore Ralph Recto with a net worth of P522,610,452 and P87.8 million in liabilities. He was followed by Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara and Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri with P123,949,722 and P121,768,713, respectively.

Angara’s 2016 net worth is P5 million higher than last year’s.

Meanwhile, Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th was the poorest member of the Senate with a net worth of P6,506,672 and liabilities of P9,506,127.

Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero was the second poorest with a net worth of P6, 602,082. He has no liabilities.

The other senators who filed their SALN were Sherwin Gatchalian, whose net worth was P92,141,701, Grace Poe, P88,480,811, Franklin Drilon, P82,482,955, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, P79,130,483, Richard Gordon, P66,928,851, Vicente Sotto 3rd, P63,800,450, Nancy Binay, P60,483,437 and Loren Legarda, P40,911,192.90.

Senators Panfilo Lacson declared a net worth of P38,703,615, Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th, P33,860,702, Alan Peter Cayetano, P24,132,490, Joel Villanueva, P21,519,770, Gregorio Honasan 2nd, P21,279,749, Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, P17,734,400, Risa Hontiveros, P16,332,952, Francis Pangilinan, P9,288,108 and Leila de Lima, P6,617,635.62.