Villar richest, Trillanes poorest

WITH over P3.6 billion in assets, Sen. Cynthia Villar remains the richest member of the Senate based on her 2017 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao is the second billionaire with over P2.9 billion in assets.

The third richest was Sen. Ralph Recto, with about P539 million in assets.

The seven other senators who made it to the Top 10 richest were Juan Miguel Zubiri (P152.09 million), Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara (P131.7 million), Franklin Drilon (P93.727 million), Grace Poe (P90.674 million), Sherwin Gatchalian (P88.226 million), Joseph Victor Ejercito (P78.953 million), and Richard Gordon (P69.508 million).

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th was the poorest, having a net worth of P6.8 million.

Pacquiao was worth P3.072 billion in 2016, which means that his assets decreased by over P126 million in 2017. Recto was P16.2 million richer.

Trillanes declared over P6.5 million net worth in 2016. He registered an increase of over P300,000 in assets.