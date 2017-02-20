Villar seeks help for Pinay facing death in UAE

Sen. Cynthia Villar on Sunday urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to provide legal assistance to overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jennifer Dalquez who is facing death in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We cannot and should not allow the execution of yet another innocent OFW,” Villar said in a statement.

Dalquez was sentenced to death for killing her employer in December 7, 2014. She was reportedly arrested after stabbing her employer who attempted to rape her.

DFA sources expect the UAE’s Court of First Instance to issue a decision on Dalquez’s case on February 27 that would either affirm or overturn the death sentence issued by a lower court.

An affirmation of the sentence would lead to the transmittal of the case to UAE’s highest court.

“Let us not repeat the same mistake of being caught by surprise, and failing to provide the family with timely and relevant information as seen in the case of Jatakia Pawa. The DFA must leave no stone unturned in providing quality legal assistance to Jennifer Dalquez,” Villar said.

PNA