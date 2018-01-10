Thursday, January 11, 2018
    MOTOR SPORTS

    Villas-Boas out of Dakar rally

    By on Sports

    SAN JUAN DE MARCONA, Peru: Portuguese football coach André Villas-Boas has been forced out of the Dakar Rally after hurting his back on Tuesday’s (Wednesday in Manila) fourth stage, his team Toyota Overdrive said.

    Overdrive Toyota’s Portuguese driver Andre Villas Boas and his co-driver Ruben Faria compete, during the Stage 1 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Lima and Pisco, Peru, on Wednesday. AFP PHOTO

    The former Chelsea and Tottenham coach jolted his back after his car went airborne off a sand dune and made a hard landing, Toyota said in a statement.

    “Medical examinations show no broken bones,” but Villas-Boas is in pain and he and his co-pilot Ruben Faria are out of the 9,000km rally, the team added.

    Villas-Boas, 40, taking part in his first ever rally, had made a difficult debut in the sports most demanding race, and was 2hr 18min 50sec behind the leader after the third stage.


    AFP

