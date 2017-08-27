Villas in Clark freeport for use of Asean defense ministers

THE 21-unit Association of Southeast Asian Nations Villas project of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) will be first used by the Asean defense ministers in October this year.

“Those houses will be bid out. But in October, they will be used by the defense ministers,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Vivencio Dizon said.

The villas were intended for the use of heads of states of the Asean for the Asean Leaders’ Summit in November also this year.

The project was expected to be completed by mid-September, Dizon said.

The BCDA will be leasing the property to top executives and expatriates of companies within the Clark Freeport in Pampanga province, north of Manila.

“The problem in Clark Freeport Zone right now is Clark practically has no housing for executives. The presidents, top executives and expats all look for housing there,” Dizon said.

“So, those houses will actually later be bid out to interested parties for long-term leases,” he added.

