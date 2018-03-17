Villasencio snatches Duavit Cup overall crown

Ariel Villasencio had an even-par 72 to clinch the overall championship title during the 19th Duavit Cup Golf tournament held last February 28 at theEast Ridge Club in Binangonan, Rizal.

Villasencio busted two strokes over at the front nine before he finished with a two-under at the back to wind up with 72, equivalent to 54 Molave points, in the premiere Class A.

Class A champion Kit Di Chavez sizzled with 51 points to win by one stroke against first runner-up Richard Joson with 50.

Archie Lava, meanwhile, topped Class B (for players with 13 to 19 handicap). He scored 49 Molave points followed by second placer Danny Robles with 46.

In Class C (golfers with 20-above handicap), Joel Ferrer toppled Eric Dela Rosa by one point, 35-34, for the title.

Bobot Marquez claimed the senior’s division trophy after firing 49 points. Francis Marcelino finished second with 48.

In the ladies division, Jonah Ilagan bested Grace Atienza by one point, 43-42, to emerge as the best lady golfer in the competition.

The tournament was hosted by Quezon City First District Representative Michael John Duavit.