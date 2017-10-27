Vilma Santos turns 64 with TV special

The two-part “Magandang Buhay” special that featured Star For All Seasons Vilma Santos as lone celebrity guest were pre-taped earlier at the studio of ABS-CBN.

Originally scheduled as birthday tribute for airing in two installments to coincide with her birthday on November 3, it was shown earlier as one of the hosts, Jolina Magdangal, was under the weather to do more pre-tapings. The two others hosts are Karla Estrada and Melai Cantiveros.

Vilma’s two-part tribute then were aired to offset the days when Jolina was unable to pre-tape for some episodes supposedly for airing ahead of the special.

Ate Vi to fans and friends, the enduring actress was born in 1953. She turns 64 on her birthday counting more years of contribution to society both as a public servant and as movie queen.

When asked, however, of her age, gamely she would always cut you off with an impish smile in her lips: she is in her ripe age of 36, a clever inversion actually of number 63.

Said earlier airing was perfectly alright with her camp, according to Jojo Lim, national president of the fans club of Vilma. It sort of helped Jolina from the pressure of going to the studio to tape when she was at the time apparently indisposed.

Incidentally, Caveat was one of the few friends from the press made to sit with the audience during the taping, giving ample time to exchange pleasantries with the actress while she was in the holding area.

The conversation meandered to her recent tour de force performance in “Everything About Her” which earned her Best Actress Award from the 1st Eddys Award given to her by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors or SPEEd.

This was followed by another Best Actress Award for the same film bestowed on her by the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies in which together with Superstar Nora Aunor she was also given an award from the same body to honor her distinct achievements relative to her body of works as actress of the first order for the past 50 years.

It was non-issue to her as regards sharing the PMPC’s Best Actress Award for said film with La Aunor’s “Kabisera,” short of saying that an award is an award be it given solo or shared.

To the eagle-eyed Jojo Lim, however, said award in a tie with La Aunor did not sit well with the Vilmanians, but this is an entirely another ticklish issue to contend with on the ground that all award-giving bodies have their respective criteria as guidepost as far as giving awards are concerned.

It is also worth mentioning that the Star for All Seasons was also bestowed Best Actress Award for the same film by Tony Awards Philippines from its founder and fearless film critic Tony Aguilar. The critic, who also comes out annually in his entertainment column with a list of worst films and worst performers, even thinks “Everything About Her” would have stood a bigger chance at the Oscars than the “Birdshot” of Mikhael Red.

Other Best Actress Awards that Vilma Santos earned for “Everything About Her” included the 1st Guild of Educators & Mentors (GEM) Awards, Gawad Tanglaw, Pasado Award, and Philippine Entertainment Portal ( PEP’s) List of Awardees.

Indeed, in a manner of speaking, when it rains awards it pours as well.