Viloria beats Montoya in return fight

Former world flyweight titleholder Brian “The Hawaiian Punch” Viloria made a successful return after beating Mexican Ruben Montoya via unanimous decision in their super flyweight bout promoted by the Teiken Promotions on Thursday evening at the Ryogoku Sumo Arena in Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan.

Viloria, 36, shook off some rusts after a 15-month absence in the ring and impressed the judges with scores 78-74, 78-75 and 77-75 all in his favor.

Prior the fight against Montoya, Viloria’s last bout was a technical knockout loss to World Boxing Council super flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez last October 2015.

The 2000 Sydney Olympian boxer, who represented the United States, improved his win-loss record to 37-5 with 22 knockouts while the 31-year-old Montoya dropped to 14-5-1 win-loss-draw record with nine knockouts.

Viloria, who trained at the Wildcard gym in the US under Filipino trainer Marvin Somodio prior to this fight, held the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association flyweight belts before losing both titles to Juan Francisco Estrada last April 2013 in Macau, China.

With the victory, Viloria can now dream of having another shot for a world title belt.

