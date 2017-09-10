Viloria crushes Philadelphia native in 5th round

Former flyweight world champion Brian “The Hawaiian Punch” Viloria displayed his vintage form as he scored a fifth-round technical knockout win against American highly-rated Miguel Cartagena Saturday evening in a non-title super flyweight bout at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA.

Viloria, 36, debuted successfully in the super flyweight rank by rocking the 25-year-old Cartagena in the first four rounds. Although Cartagena was saved by the bell in the fourth round, the former World Boxing Organization flyweight titleholder made sure he would not survive the fifth round.

Viloria, also a former World Boxing Association flyweight champion, battered Cartagena heavily midway in the fifth round, forcing referee Raul Caiz to stop the fight that improved Viloria’s win-loss record to 38-5 with 23 knockouts.

The Philadelphia native Cartagena fell to 15-4-1 win-loss-draw record.

Last July 2, Viloria beat Mexican Ruben Montoya via unanimous decision in his comeback bout, two years after losing to erstwhile unbeaten Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragura via ninth round technical knockout last October 17.

Viloria’s spectacular victory will boost his chance for another shot for the world super flyweight crown.

The Viloria-Cartagena undercard bout was part of the main event rematch between Thai World Boxing Council super flyweight champion Sri Saket Sur Rungvisai and Roman Gonzalez.

Rungvisai retained his WBC belt with a fourth-round technical knockout win to Gonzalez.

JOSEF T. RAMOS