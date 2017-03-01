Viloria faces Montoya in comeback bout in Japan

Former world champion Brian “The Hawaiian Punch” Viloria squares off with Mexican Ruben Montoya tonight for his comeback non-title fight in the flyweight class promoted by Teiken Promotion at the Ryogoku Sumo Arena in Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan.

Viloria (36-5 win-loss record with 22 knockouts) is determined to return to the limelight and get another shot at the world title since losing his last fight against undefeated Nicaraguan World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez via technical knockout last October 2015 in New York City.

Gonzalez (46-0 record with 38 knockouts) vacated the flyweight belt and moved up to the super flyweight.

Viloria, 36, held his training at the Wildcard gym in Hollywood California, under Marvin Somodio before flying to Japan a week ago.

“I’m confident Brian (Viloria) will win that fight. He’s in good condition,” said Somodio.

The 31-year-old Montoya (14-4-1 win-loss-draw record with nine knockouts) is coming off a technical decision loss to fellow Mexican Pedro Guevara last July 2, 2016 in Mexico.