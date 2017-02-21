Viloria faces Montoya in comeback bout

Former world champion Brian “The Hawaiian Punch” Viloria will be facing Mexican Ruben Montoya in his comeback super flyweight non-title bout on March 2 in Tokyo, Japan under new promoter Akihiro Honda of Teiken Promotion.

Viloria, 36, who lost via ninth round technical knockout against unbeaten reigning World Boxing Council super flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez last October 18, 2015, said he is in good condition despite being inactive for more than a year.

“I’m training hard for my comeback fight. I’m ready to go,” Viloria, the former World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association flyweight titleholder, told The Manila Times via overseas call.

“I’m not fully 100 percent yet right now, but I’m just going to maintain my condition and hopefully improve my punching power and speed,” Viloria (36-5 win-loss record with 22 knockouts) added. “It’s my comeback fight that’s why I’m putting a lot in my preparation.”

Viloria said they would leave San Francisco on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) for Tokyo, Japan together with trainer Ruben Gomez. “Not less than a week, I’ll be in a very good condition.”

He also said the comeback bout will help him in his bid to get another crack at the world title. “That’s the goal for us, a world title fight. I took a year off and we’re slowly coming back. This is my first step so we will take this very seriously,” he explained.

Montoya (14-4-1 win-loss-draw record with nine knockouts) is coming off a technical decision loss to fellow Mexican Pedro Guevarra last July 2, 2016.

Trainer Marvin Somo­dio, in separate interview, also said that Viloria is in good fighting condition. “He’s condition looks very good and I’m confident he’ll get that win,” he said.

Viloria was formerly promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank before signing last November with the Teiken Promotion, a Japan-based boxing promotion that promotes world champions Gonzalez and WBA, WBC and International Boxing Federation middleweight champion Gennedy Golovkin.