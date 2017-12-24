‘Vinta’ buries Lanao village

At least 133 dead, dozens missing

Tropical Storm Vinta wiped out an entire village in Lanao del Norte and left a grim trail of death and devastation in most of the areas it pounded two days before Christmas.

At least 133 people were reported killed on Saturday as rescuers pulled dozens of bodies from a swollen river, police said.



Rescuers retrieved 36 bodies from the Salog river in Mindanao on Saturday, as officials reported more fatalities in the Zamboanga peninsula.

Vinta (international name: Tembin) started lashing Mindanao on Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides that erased a remote village from the map.

“The river rose and most of the homes were swept away. The village is no longer there,” Tubod police officer Gerry Parami told Agence France Presse by telephone.

Police, soldiers and volunteers used shovels to dig through mud and debris in a bid to recover bodies in the farming village of about 2,000 people, Parami added.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) in Lanao del Sur said 10 towns were severely affected by the tropical storm. Flashfloods and landslides were reported in the towns of Poonabayabao, Maguing, Bubong, Ramain, Tamparan, Marantao, Wato, Bacolod-Kalawi, Madalum, Piagapo and Marawi City.

Salma Tamano, Lanao del Sur Public Information Officer, said 18 casualties were reported in Piagapo town late Saturday.

Four of the victims were identified as Amerodin Naga, 49, Email Maminta, 21, Abolais Madid, 41, and a 2-year-old boy.

She said rescue teams were dispatched to the affected towns to help victims and search for the missing persons.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC) reported that 15 people were also killed in Salvador, Lanao del Norte.

More deaths

Floodwaters started ebbing over the island on Saturday but authorities said more than 12,000 people fled their homes.

Police reported 19 deaths in the mountain village of Dalama near Tubod town, and 26 others in surrounding towns and cities in Lanao del Norte, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Elsewhere, boulders brought down by flash floods buried around 40 houses in the town of Piagapo, killing at least 10 people, civil defense officer Saripada Pacasum of Lanao del Sur province said.

“We’ve sent rescuers but they’re making little progress due to the rocks,” he said, adding the storm had killed eight other people elsewhere in Lanao del Sur.

Reports of more deaths were slowly trickling in from other parts of the island, which is experiencing power and communication outages due to the storm.

An area of particular concern was Zamboanga peninsula, with Mindanao local television saying at least three towns there were hit by floods.

Five people were confirmed killed and 25 missing after floodwaters submerged part of Sibuco town, while three others were killed in landslides in a nearby province, officials said.

“It is possible that they disregarded the warning of the local government” about the flooding risks, Sibuco mayor Norbideiri Edding said in a radio interview.

“We’re hoping that they are still alive,” he said of the missing.

Three people were meanwhile killed by landslides in the mountainous province of Bukidnon, police said.

Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) said 10 people were confirmed dead and 11 others were missing in Lanao del Sur’s second district.

“We have mobilized our emergency response team to rescue trapped civilians in the towns of Bacolod-Kalawi, Balindong, Madalum and Tugaya,” Hataman said.

He added that the number of casualties will rise once reports from the first district started to come in.

Be alert

Malacañang called on the public to “stay alert” and to heed thewarnings of authorities.

“Kailangan talaga tayong maging alisto, kailangan tayong mag-ingat lalong-lalo na ‘yung mga lugar na tinamaan nitong bagyong Vinta [We should stay alert and careful, especially in areas hit by typhoon Vinta],” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said.

“We should listen to our authorities, our barangay police officers, barangay captain, our municipal risk and disaster coordinating council and regional disaster coordinating council),” he added.

Andanar said the Department of Social Welfare and Development has activated its Response Clusters to monitor and facilitate emergency humanitarian assistance.

Sen. Grace Poe also urged rescuers to be careful, saying disaster preparation and mitigation should be “at the center” of every program of local government units (LGUs) amid the realities of climate change.

“We know that rescue and relief efforts are dangerous for our rescue workers because of the condition in the area. Thus, those involved in this effort must also take caution,” she said. “When the affected residents have been secured, we call on concerned government agencies and LGUs to take time to study the geohazard map and plan accordingly using this as guide.”

Poe said the map will show the danger zones and other areas that may be “perilous for habitation.”

“ We pray for strength and resilience for the victims, as we gather support to make them overcome this tragedy, especially this holiday season,” she added. |

With Moh Saaduddin, Catherine Valente, BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO and AFP