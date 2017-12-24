‘Vinta’ exits PH, improved weather over Southern Luzon, Mindanao – Pagasa

TYPHOON “Vinta” (international name: Tembin) exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday as Mindanao and other affected areas may expect generally improved weather on Christmas Day, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that although Vinta intensified into a typhoon early Sunday morning, it was headed out of the country and as of 10 a.m. was located 300 kilometers (km) south-southeast of Pagasa Island in Palawan.

It packed maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 145 kph, and was forecast to further move westward at 25 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 remains raised over Southern Palawan, which may experience 30-60 kph of winds over the next 36 hours.

Moderate to heavy rains will persist in the entire island of Palawan this Sunday, Christmas Eve, which may still cause flooding and landslides.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and Quezon can expect cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains caused by “easterlies” or winds blowing from the east.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains will occur over the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera and Ilocos caused by a northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect a similar weather situation because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

“Vinta” ravaged the southern Philippines days after Tropical Storm “Urduja” left 46 people dead as it swamped most of Visayas.

Weather specialist Chris Perez told The Manila Times, however, that there would be “no other serious weather disturbance that would affect the country in the next two to three days, so the people can have a peaceful holiday for now.”